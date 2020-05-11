For Melanie Wilcox-Brokaw and Bev Wilcox, the timing could not have been better.
Because of Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision that South Carolina restaurants could begin offering limited dine-in services Monday, the two sisters were able to celebrate Wilcox-Brokaw’s birthday with lunch in the lobby at The Willcox.
Eating at the award-winning Aiken hotel together on their birthdays is a tradition.
“We are thrilled to be here,” Wilcox said. “We love The Willcox, and it’s nice to be inside and see the servers who are our friends.”
Added Wilcox-Brokaw: “It’s like family here.”
McMaster recently began easing restrictions that he placed on eateries during the early stages of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Palmetto State.
Since May 4, restaurants have been able to serve customers seated outdoors.
Then, late last week, McMaster announced guidelines for the resumption of dine-in services. Restaurants can’t operate beyond 50% of their legal capacity, as determined by fire marshals, and tables must be spaced 6 to 8 feet apart.
There also are a number of other rules.
At The Willcox, the preparation for the return of dine-in services was intense, and the hotel also was busy getting ready to accept room reservations again.
“All of our staff has been trained on all the COVID-19 restrictions and the ServSafe certifications, and there were two different courses,” said General Manager Tina McCarthy. “They, of course, are all wearing masks and gloves. The tables are spaced apart in the dining room, lobby and pool area. We also have extra staff cleaning and disinfecting door handles and all other touch-point items.
“As each employee comes in, we take their temperature,” she continued, “and there is a whole form that they have to fill out each and every day. We’ve got a lot of protocols in place, and we are taking this very seriously.”
In addition, there is special sanitizing equipment.
“We have an electrostatic sprayer that disinfects with hospital-grade disinfectant,” McCarthy said. “We also just got in today these UV (ultraviolet) wands that kill the virus.”
At Prime Steakhouse, owner Randy Stamm started welcoming diners back inside late Monday afternoon.
“I only had to take three tables out of the restaurant” in order to comply with spacing guidelines, he said. “I can still seat almost 40 people in there. I have a sign on the door that says no one may enter if they have any signs of COVID-19.
“I’m not putting out silverware exposed on the tables,” Stamm added “I’m rolling it in a napkin.”
Prime began offering outdoor dining last week, and that will continue.
“My business roared back,” Stamm said. “I served Monday through Saturday, and I had the same numbers I would do in a normal week. I’m going to leave some of the tables I have outside for people who aren’t sure they’re ready to come into the building yet.”
Outdoor dining also continued Monday at WingPlace, where indoor seating also was available.
“We have eight tables outside, and inside we have about six that are open,” said Manager Kayce Villalobos. “Probably half of the people are ready to come back in and half are still wanting the outside dining.”
Damian Blevins, who owns the Aiken Fish House & Oyster Bar with his wife, Rachael, doesn’t plan to resume indoor dine-in services at his restaurant until May 18.
“We’re not ready yet,” he said. “We’ve got to hire more people and get everything in place with social distancing and the resetting up of our dining room. Before Mother’s Day, we were too rushed to try to get it all done.”
Meanwhile, customers can continue to eat outside at the Aiken Fish House.
“Outdoor dining has been a huge success for us,” Blevins said.
The City of Aiken has been assisting eateries while they adapt to the coronavirus pandemic’s new normal.
Working with AllStar Tents & Events in Graniteville, “we provided tables and chairs for outdoor seating specifically for restaurants that really weren’t equipped for normally doing it,” said Aiken Economic Development Director Tim O’Briant. “Our intention is to use the CARES Act funding that came to state and local governments for economic recovery to get reimbursed for those expenses.”
The City of Aiken also helped dining establishments downtown in another way.
“We kind of relaxed or changed our encroachment regulations to be more permissive during this time to allow people to put tables in places where they normally wouldn’t be able to under standard operating procedures,” O’Briant said.
Stamm praised the City of Aiken for its efforts.
“I would definitely like to give them a shout-out,” he said. “They have been extremely generous. They realize that downtown is extremely important to the City of Aiken, and they wanted to do whatever they could do to help you reopen and maximize your business.”
The City of Aiken also has been assisting small local business owners with finding loans to help them survive during the pandemic.
Options include the city’s revolving loan program.