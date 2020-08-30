The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, or DHEC, announced Sunday updated recommendations for novel coronavirus testing.
“If you are out and about in the community or around others, participating in group events or are not able to socially distance and wear a mask, we recommend that you receive routine testing once a month or sooner if someone you’ve been around tests positive or if you develop symptoms,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, a DHEC physician.
People should also get tested for the following reasons:
• They have fever or chills, a cough, a sore throat, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell, muscle or body aches, fatigue, a headache, congestion or a runny nose, diarrhea and/or are nauseated or vomiting.
• Their doctor or health care provider recommends testing.
• They live with or have been around someone who has recently tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they might have COVID-19.
• They were within 6 feet of others for more than 15 minutes without wearing a face mask.
In addition, DHEC encourages anyone who would like to be tested to get tested.
“While many people with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms, it is still possible that they could be infected and pass the disease to friends, family and loved ones,” Traxler said.
Also Sunday, the agency reported that there were 1,019 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina and 11 additional confirmed deaths caused by COVID-19.
During the pandemic so far, there have been 116,697 confirmed cases and 2,574 confirmed deaths statewide.
No new deaths were reported Sunday in Aiken, Barnwell or Edgefield Counties.
The number of new confirmed cases was 26 in Aiken County. There were two in Barnwell County and five in Edgefield County.
Aiken’s totals for the pandemic are 2,164 confirmed cases and 54 confirmed deaths.
There have been 520 confirmed cases and 13 confirmed deaths in Barnwell County.
The totals for Edgefield County are 473 confirmed cases and 11 confirmed deaths.
DHEC received the results from 4,730 COVID-19 tests statewide Saturday and 21.5% were positive.
As of Sunday, 78.7% of the inpatient beds in hospitals in South Carolina were in use and 72.6% of the beds in intensive care units were occupied.
Of the 956 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in the Palmetto State, 250 were in intensive care units and 143 were on ventilators.