A $3.5 million donation from Duke Endowment to Feeding the Carolinas will help fund hunger relief operations at food banks battling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Golden Harvest Food Bank, whose service area includes Aiken County, has received the equivalent of more than 700,000 meals for families in need in South Carolina from this donation.
Golden Harvest has seen consequences of the pandemic, such as layoffs and school closures, cause a sharp increase in food insecurity across its service area, according to the food bank. Mobile food pantries will continue to be held in Aiken County and a schedule is available online at goldenharvest.org.
“Feeding America member food banks are trusted community institutions that help feed people in times of disaster and throughout the year,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, in a news release. “The Duke Endowment’s generous investment will help provide more food to people across the Carolinas who have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 crisis, and we are grateful for their support.”
Feeding America is an affiliate of Feeding the Carolinas.
Aiken County has had a total of 181 confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven deaths from complications related to the virus as of Tuesday, according to state health authorities.
On Tuesday, the agency also announced that more than 178,000 COVID-19 tests have been performed in South Carolina since March 5. That includes 110,316 tests conducted since May 1.
This means DHEC has surpassed its previously-set goal of testing 2% (110,000 people) of the state's population by the end of the month. Part of that goal includes continuing to test 2% of the state's population per month moving forward.
“We want South Carolinians to know that DHEC is doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, and a key component of that is increasing our testing capacity,” said Rick Toomey, DHEC director in a press release.
On Tuesday, DHEC confirmed a total of 253 new coronavirus cases and six additional deaths. Three of Tuesday's cases were in Aiken County.
Two of Tuesday's deaths occurred in young adults with underlying health conditions, DHEC said. The remaining four victims were elderly.
None of the victims were from Aiken County.
The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is 10,416 and 446 patients have died from complications caused by the virus, according to DHEC.