South Carolina saw another significant jump in coronavirus cases after more than 1,100 new positive test results for the virus were received by state health authorities Thursday.
Of the 1,106 new COVID-19 cases announced Thursday, 11 are in Aiken County.
According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, 4,535 coronavirus tests have been performed in Aiken County as of June 24. As of Thursday, 314 of the county's tests have come back positive for COVID-19 and nine people have died from coronavirus-related illness, according to DHEC.
Hospital occupancy across S.C. has also increased this week. Three out of every four hospital beds in the state are currently occupied, according to DHEC. Of the 7,842 inpatient beds currently used, 881 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Eight new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed by DHEC Thursday. Half the victims were elderly and half were middle-aged. None were from Aiken County.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers has confirmed 63 of the county's COVID-19 cases and four of its deaths. The hospital is encouraging the public to practice flu precautions by thoroughly washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth to prevent the spread of disease.
Thursday's test results for South Carolina indicate 17% of recent tests were positive for COVID-19. DHEC has been closely monitoring the percent of positive cases and believes this statistic may help differentiate between a high number of coronavirus cases due to testing, and a high number of cases due to spread of disease.
DHEC has stated a higher percent of positive cases may equate to a higher spread of disease.
DHEC lists upcoming mobile clinics and permanent testing sites on their website. CVS in North Augusta is currently listed as a testing site.