As South Carolina's coronavirus outbreak worsens, state health officials are facing increasing pressure to reveal more information about case specifics.
Officials have been reluctant to divulge more information aside from ZIP codes and counties where cases have occurred due to patient privacy laws and because the outbreak – and risk of exposure – may larger than confirmed cases suggest, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
"... As we learn more information about people potentially being able to spread (COVID-19) without symptoms, and the reliance on diagnosed cases and where those reported cases are, it ends up having people miss the picture that there are unrecognized cases everywhere," said Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC state epidemiologist, during a March 31 press briefing.
On April 3, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster expanded nonessential business closures in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. The governor also announced Friday that DHEC would list case numbers by ZIP codes and attempt to estimate how many unconfirmed cases may exist in any given ZIP code in the state.
Bell said DHEC has observed some of the public not practicing social distancing out of the belief that no coronavirus cases exist in areas where positive tests haven't been confirmed.
The agency has been struggling to divert attention away from case location specifics in an effort to curb that behavior.
The CDC has recommended all Americans practice social distancing to limit the spread of coronavirus. Staying six feet apart from other individuals, remaining at home as much as possible, and avoiding common areas are some of the tenants of social distancing.
"... They have to practice those measures ... no matter what we know about an individual case," Bell said.
The agency has also documented the age group, race, hospitalizations, and gender of patients, but that information is not broken down by county.
Employers are also not required to let the public know if their employees test positive for the virus.
Patient privacy laws
Some patient information is protected as confidential info by state and federal laws, even during pandemics.
"The national Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) and state privacy laws require healthcare providers to maintain patient confidentiality," said Virginia Marshall, Director of Health Information Management at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, in an email. "These laws regulate use and disclosure of Protected Health Information (PHI) in healthcare treatment, payment and operations by covered entities.
"Specifically, healthcare providers cannot disclose identity, share identifying characteristics, or comment on the diagnosis and treatment of individuals," she continued. "Accordingly, Aiken Regional is unable to provide more detailed information concerning the patients who have tested positive for COVID-19."
According to some DHEC officials, the amount of info they are legally able to disclose about where coronavirus cases crop up might also vary depending on the community the cases occur in.
"...the amount of information DHEC provides publicly is limited, particularly in cases that occur in small or other close-knit communities where even basic pieces of information could identify an individual," said Renwick. "...We’re working on the most appropriate way to provide positive case information publicly while also protecting individual privacy, as required by state and federal laws."
A lack of testing
Asymptomatic carriers are not the only reason the state's COVID-19 infections may be higher and more widespread than the official confirmed case count suggests.
Most South Carolinians have not been tested for coronavirus, in large part due to a lack of resources in a health care system not fully prepared to handle the influx of patients who may become sick.
DHEC has recommended strict testing criteria for coronavirus as a result, with the aim of prioritizing health care for people who are most at risk of developing severe illness.
This includes:
• Seniors 65-years-old and above
• Children less than 5-years-old
• Pregnant women
• Employees working in and persons who reside in or attend a congregate setting (e.g., nursing home, long-term care facility, behavioral health facility, childcare, correctional facility)
• Hospitalized cases
• First responder community (police, fire, EMS)
As such, even people with coronavirus symptoms and exposure history to those known to be infected do not "necessarily" qualify for a COVID-19 test, according to Laura Renwick, DHEC Media Relations.
People who are suffering coronavirus symptoms but are not severely ill - or in the above categories - are expected to self-isolate and recover at home so resources can be conserved in an effort to limit the number of potential deaths.