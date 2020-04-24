The number of South Carolina coronavirus cases surpassed 5,000 on Friday after an additional 168 cases were confirmed by state health authorities.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also reported an additional eight deaths from coronavirus complications across the state. One of the deaths occurred in Aiken County.
The Aiken County patient was elderly, according to DHEC – as were five other patients whose deaths were reported Friday. The other two deaths occurred in middle-aged patients.
As of Friday, Aiken County has 85 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths due to complications from the virus. Statewide, 5,070 cases and 157 deaths have been confirmed.
According to a DHEC press release, the agency is engaging in "ongoing efforts" to reach the state's most vulnerable populations. The elderly and African Americans have been disproportionately affected by coronavirus, according to DHEC data.
The agency hosted two tele-briefings Friday with more than 300 participants from faith-based and environmental advocates to discuss efforts to halt the coronavirus spread in these communities.
DHEC plans on implementing the following tactics: work with churches to communicate prevention messaging, take WIC applications 100% over-the-phone, expand options in a variety of food categories to address WIC product shortages, work with environmental justice advocates to raise awareness, and increase availability of public health data to help provide information to assist in decision making.
The agency also announced it will be partnering with the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs and Federally Qualified Health Centers to reach minority and rural populations across the state during the coronavirus outbreak.