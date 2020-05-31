Two new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 were reported in Aiken County on Sunday, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The total number of confirmed cases in the county is 197 with seven deaths.
No new cases or deaths were reported in Barnwell and Edgefield counties.
DHEC reported 312 new cases across the state Sunday and seven additional deaths. All seven deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson County, 1; Chester County, 1; Colleton County, 1; Darlington County, 1; Hampton County; 1; Marlboro County, 1; and York County, 1.
The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is 11,861 and 494 deaths according to DHEC.
According to the DHEC release, 154 cases that should have been reported in Saturday's positive case counts were not updated from suspected to confirmed cases in the DHEC database by the time the news release was issued.
An additional quality check of Saturday's positive case numbers revealed the omission of these cases in the daily reporting total. The corrected total of positive cases for Saturday has been updated to 420. Aiken County had four confirmed cases reported Saturday, according DHEC's updated numbers.
The U.S. has seen over 1.7 million infections and nearly 104,000 deaths in the pandemic, which has disproportionately affected racial minorities.
Nearly 6.1 million infections of the novel coronavirus have been reported worldwide, with nearly 370,000 people dying, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The true death toll is believed to be significantly higher, since many victims died of the virus without ever being tested.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.