No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Aiken County on Sunday.
South Carolina health officials did, however, log one new case in Edgefield County (24 total) and one new case in Barnwell County (15 total).
Eighty-nine cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been confirmed across Aiken County, with most in zip codes 29801, 29803 and 29841. That's the Aiken, New Ellenton, North Augusta and Belvedere regions, generally speaking.
The statewide tally as of Sunday afternoon stood at 5,490, an increase of 237 cases compared to Saturday, with 174 resulting deaths.
Six coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Aiken County. One related death has been recorded to the north in Edgefield County.
None of the eight new deaths announced Sunday were local. Six of those who died were elderly, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Two were middle-aged.
A little more than 50,000 COVID-19 tests have been run in the Palmetto State, about 14,000 of which were handled by DHEC's public health lab.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, and chills. Symptoms can take two weeks to develop, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.