Aiken County set a daily record with 62 confirmed cases of coronavirus Sunday, the same day the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed the state’s first cases of a rare health condition in two children.
The total number of cases in Aiken County is now 695.
DHEC announced 1,952 new confirmed cases and no new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 throughout the state. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 56,485 and probable cases to 163.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome has recently been recognized to occur in some children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19 or been in contact with someone infected with the virus.
One child is from the Midlands region and one is from the Pee Dee region. Both are under the age of 10.
The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April. Cases in the United States were first reported in New York City in early May.
Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes and feeling tired.
DHEC recommends parents and caregivers learn and watch for the signs for MIS-C in their children. Emergency warning signs of MIS-C include trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure that does not go away, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face, and severe abdominal pain.
Additional data
DHEC also reported 10 new confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed deaths to 950 and 11 probable deaths.
Eight of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Charleston (1), Chester (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (2), Horry (1), and Lexington (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Lee (1) and Lexington (1) counties.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,769, not including antibody tests, and the percent positive of those tests was 22.3%.
As of Saturday, a total of 538,022 tests have been conducted in the state.
As of Sunday morning, 2,890 inpatient hospital beds were available and 7,721 are in use, which is a 72.76% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,721 inpatient beds currently used, 1,472 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
The number of new confirmed cases for other South Carolina counties are:
Abbeville (3), Allendale (2), Anderson (19), Bamberg (13), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (66), Berkeley (93), Calhoun (8), Charleston (282), Cherokee (9), Chester (12), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (6), Colleton (15), Darlington (16), Dillon (8), Dorchester (83), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (9), Florence (51), Georgetown (23), Greenville (216), Greenwood (32), Hampton (5), Horry (213), Jasper (7), Kershaw (13), Lancaster (23), Laurens (23), Lee (8), Lexington (109), Marion (17), Marlboro (5), McCormick (6), Newberry (26), Oconee (15), Orangeburg (36), Pickens (31), Richland (152), Saluda (9), Spartanburg (97), Sumter (51), Union (1), Williamsburg (6) and York (53).