New data supporting the effectiveness of mask ordinances in limiting the spread of COVID-19 was released for the Palmetto State this week, though hundreds of cases across the state continue to be reported daily.
Over 909 new COVID-19 cases (including 14 in Aiken County) were reported by state health authorities Tuesday, along with 18 new coronavirus-related deaths. One of the deceased victims was a middle-aged individual from Aiken County. There also were confirmed deaths from Barnwell and Edgefield counties, and both were elderly.
Over 17% of Tuesday's test results were positive for COVID-19. Additional deaths across the state are under investigation for coronavirus across the state, authorities said Tuesday.
South Carolina jurisdictions with mask ordinances, which encompass some 2 million people across the state, have seen a 44% greater decrease in the total number of cases during five weeks of ordinances being in effect compared to jurisdictions without ordinances, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday.
"The data continues to reinforce what we’ve already known about proper wearing of masks and their success in helping to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician, in a news release. "Wearing a mask every day in public is critical, however, not all face coverings provide the same protection. A recent study by Duke University shows that neck gaiters may be among the least effective types of face coverings for preventing the spread of respiratory droplets."
Neck gaiters are circles of fabric worn around the neck that can be pulled up over the mouth and nose. The Duke University study observed a high concentration of droplets passing through neck gaiters. Viruses like those that cause COVID-19 infections can spread through respiratory droplets.
While N-95 surgical grade ventilators are proven to be the most effective at stopping the spread of COVID-19, more common household materials – including polyester, cotton or cellulose – can be effective in providing protection against the virus' spread, according to DHEC, provided the mask is warn close around the mouth and nose.
"A close-fitting face mask can be made from common household fabrics and can be very effective in preventing spread of the virus while also providing comfort and breathability," Traxler said. "We should regularly wash our reusable masks and properly dispose of temporary-use masks when they begin to show signs of wear."