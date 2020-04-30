The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has added 29 deaths to the state's coronavirus death toll, alleging that an oversight caused the deaths to previously go unreported in the agency's official public records.
DHEC announced Thursday that a cross-examination of reports revealed the number of coronavirus deaths being reported "directly" by medical professionals did not match the number of coronavirus deaths being reported by death certificates.
"We began noticing that the information being immediately reported to us about an individual's death wasn't matching the information we would later receive on the individual's death certificate," said Laura Renwick, with DHEC's Media Relations team, in an email. "To ensure deaths are accurately being reported in line with the CDC's guidance for COVID-19, DHEC performed this extensive cross analysis. Since the data analysis revealed previously unreported deaths, we are continuing to compare and verify the information that's provided to us to confirm that COVID-19 deaths are accurately reported."
The deaths of the individuals that went unreported as official coronavirus deaths occurred between March 25 and April 21.
None of the 29 deaths added to DHEC's official tally occurred in Aiken County. Most of the victims were elderly and lived in Richland and Greenville counties.
An additional 12 COVID-19 deaths were also reported by the agency on Thursday, along with 220 new positive cases. South Carolina now has more than 6,000 cases of coronavirus, and 224 people have died from it, according to DHEC.
None of the new deaths confirmed by the agency Thursday were in Aiken County. Three of the new coronavirus cases diagnosed Thursday are in Aiken County.
Aiken County now has 99 confirmed coronavirus cases and six related deaths.
Three new cases were also identified in Barnwell County.
As of April 22, physicians and other healthcare providers are required to report all COVID-19-related deaths to DHEC within 24 hours. All deaths reported to DHEC for death certificate registration by funeral directors must be done by law within five days of the date of death.
The report of an individual’s cause of death may be delayed if they had numerous medical issues or it takes longer to collect the personal demographic information from the family, according to DHEC.