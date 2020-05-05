State health authorities announced 93 additional coronavirus cases and 13 new deaths for S.C. on Tuesday.
None of the new cases or deaths occurred in Aiken County.
Statewide, over 6,800 people have been infected with coronavirus and almost 300 have died, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In Aiken, over 100 people have been infected and six have died.
Of those patients, 27 had tests confirmed at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. The hospital has confirmed that two of its patients have died from COVID-19.
Aiken Regional is expecting additional test results for patients who may have coronavirus.
Hospital bed capacity is currently at 64% across the state, according to info provided by DHEC.
Georgia's confirmed coronavirus cases neared 30,000 on Tuesday. Over 1,200 people have died in Georgia from COVID-19.
422 of those cases and 15 deaths are in Richmond County. In Columbia County, 169 people have been infected and five have died.