Another 232 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by state health authorities, bringing South Carolina's total coronavirus case count up to 8,407 as of May 15.
Of the new cases, two are in Aiken County and two are in Barnwell County.
Aiken County now has 137 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Seven people locally have died from complications related to the virus.
DHEC also confirmed nine additional COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. None were in Aiken County.
Eight of the victims were elderly and one was middle-aged, according to DHEC. The agency has reported 380 COVID-19 related deaths since the outbreak began.
The number of new cases by county include:
Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (1) Barnwell (2), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (2), Charleston (11), Chester (1), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (8), Colleton (7), Darlington (13), Dillon (2), Fairfield (12), Florence (18), Greenville (31), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (6), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (2), Laurens (7), Lee (4), Lexington (13), Marion (1), Marlboro (5), Oconee (1), Pickens (2), Richland (18), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (17), Sumter (13), Williamsburg (6) and York (8).
DHEC has scheduled 58 mobile testing units through June 5 in an effort to test more residents in rural and underserved communities. One of these units is scheduled to visit Edgefield County next week.
The virus continues to disproportionately affect certain groups of people compared to others in South Carolina, according to demographic data published by DHEC.
Although African Americans make up less than 30% of South Carolina's population, they account for almost half of confirmed coronavirus cases within the state - more than any other racial group - according to DHEC.
More than half of the state's diagnosed cases were female patients, according to the agency.
The largest age group with confirmed coronavirus tests is South Carolinians ages 51-60, according to the data. These people make up 18% of confirmed coronavirus cases.
According to DHEC, its Public Health Laboratory has conducted 23,980 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,963 were positive and 21,017 were negative.
A total of 109,616 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state, the agency reported.