Three coronavirus cases have been reported by state health authorities in staff or residents at Aiken County nursing homes, where one of the most vulnerable populations to COVID-19 reside.
As of last week, cases have been reported among staff, part-time staff or residents at Anchor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Aiken and Carlyle Senior Care of Aiken.
Each of these facilities have one confirmed case of COVID-19, according to a S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control news release dated April 23.
Kevin Ginn, administrator of Anchor Health, said in an email sent April 20 that the facility has "no active COVID-19 positive cases at this time" and declined to comment further on "regarding any resident" due to federal patient privacy laws.
DHEC has warned that respiratory illnesses like coronavirus can spread easily in nursing homes due to the amount of shared living and dining areas within these facilities, which places limits on social distancing.
Pepper Hill Nursing Home of Aiken previously confirmed a part-time employee who worked at the facility for two days was diagnosed with coronavirus, though DHEC has not included the case in their nursing home list.
Ob April 21, DHEC reported a coronavirus case at Trinity on Laurens, but the staff has denied that any case has been diagnosed at the facility, and DHEC has since removed the data about Trinity from its bi-weekly nursing home case count.
“Trinity on Laurens has never had, and does not currently have, any residents or staff with coronavirus," said Executive Director Connie Henrich in an email. "Any report from S.C. DHEC or elsewhere indicating otherwise is incorrect."
According to Laura Renwick, with DHEC's media relations, the agency's data is obtained during "investigations" and is subject to change.
In an email, Renwick said all facilities for seniors are required to report any COVID-19 cases.
To protect seniors, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order March 13 closing all senior care facilities to the public; several facilities in Aiken had canceled public and family visitations prior to that date as a precaution.
Most nursing homes have implemented some sort of screening process in addition to the visitor restrictions to protect their patients.
Henrich said Trinity on Laurens is conducting twice daily temperature checks on staff, all employees must wear masks at all times and the facility is stocked with PPE, or personal protective equipment.
"In addition to staff awareness, residents were given solid and accurate information on the virus and their role in helping us limit any exposure," Henrich said. "Resident temperatures are checked daily, residents wear masks, eat meals in their apartments and practice social distancing rules. No visitors are allowed except for end-of-life situations."
On April 21, DHEC reported a total of 240 coronavirus cases confirmed in nursing homes statewide. Two days later, the number of confirmed cases jumped to 435.
DHEC's nursing home coronavirus case count is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays, according to Renwick.