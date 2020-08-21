Millbrook Baptist Church in Aiken was the site of a COVID-19 testing event Friday.
The event was hosted by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Dr. Arnold Alier, DHEC'S EMS director, was on site and said there had been just under 50 people who showed up. He said the department is trying to test everywhere.
"We are looking into more testing sites and maybe shopping centers," he said.
Alier also emphasized the importance of making testing accessible for everyone so that more people can get tested.
"We want it to be more convenient to get tested and to make it free," Alier said.
South Carolina health authorities confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County and another 945 cases across the rest of the state Friday.
DHEC confirmed one death in Aiken County. The death occurred Aug. 13 and the victim was elderly.
DHEC confirmed 51 additional deaths across the state. Forty-three of the victims were elderly and eight were middle-aged. The deaths occurred between July 9 and Aug. 20.
DHEC is also investigating 55 new probable cases in the state and 10 new probable deaths, including one in Aiken County.
Also on Friday, Barnwell County had 11 confirmed cases and one confirmed death. The victim was elderly. Edgefield County had two new confirmed cases.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 2,034 as of Friday with 44 coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Friday was 7,436, and the percent positive was 13%.
As of Friday, about 78.03% of ICU beds in South Carolina are occupied.
There are 1,079 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 160 of those patients are on ventilators.
DHEC said testing for COVID-19 is important because it can identify people who are infected with the virus. If they have symptoms, they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected.
DHEC is working to make testing available in a communities across the state. Currently, there are 267 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 13 with new testing events added regularly. To find a mobile testing clinic, visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
MUSC is holding a COVID-19 testing site at Citizens Park, located at 1060 Banks Mill Road SE, on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is no cost and residents can either walk up or drive through to get tested. Residents must bring photo identification and an insurance card if they have one.