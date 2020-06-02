State health authorities have released information on several types of pre-existing health conditions found in coronavirus cases and deaths, which include a wide range of issues from heart disease to intellectual disabilities.
According to data recently released by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, almost 60% of coronavirus deaths occurred in victims who had some form of cardiovascular disease. Patients with cardiovascular disease made up about 38% of all COVID-19 cases, according to the data.
Nearly one-fourth of deaths occurred in patients with bronchitis, emphysema or COPD. Patients with diabetes made up more than 40% of deaths.
Patients with neurologic/neurodevelopmental/intellectual disability made up more than 32% of deaths.
According to DHEC, the count for each preexisting condition is not mutually exclusive – some patients may have had multiple preexisting conditions.
On Tuesday, DHEC also confirmed an additional 285 coronavirus cases statewide – but only one new death.
The death occurred in an elderly patient in Horry County.
Two of the new COVID-19 cases are in Aiken County, which has a total of 208 cases as of June 2.
Seven people in Aiken County have died from coronavirus-related complications thus far, according to DHEC.
The Savannah River Site has reported 23 coronavirus cases as of June 2, with the most recent case being reported Tuesday morning.
South Carolina has a total of 12,415 confirmed COVID-19 cases and has recorded 501 deaths, according to DHEC.