An elderly patient in Lexington County is the first person in South Carolina to die from the 2019 novel coronavirus, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed Monday.
“We regret to report that South Carolina has suffered its first death in an elderly person recently reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 who was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician Consultant, in a news release. “Our state health officials continue to work with national and local partners to respond to this ongoing public health matter.”
According to DHEC, the patient was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said he was "saddened" by the news of the patient's passing in a Facebook message posted Monday morning.
"Our hearts and prayers are with the family and the community," McMaster wrote. "South Carolinians must continue to support each other through prayer, through common sense, by taking precautions and by demonstrating courtesy and compassion."
DHEC has reiterated the importance of social distancing and taking precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus as S.C. cases continue to climb.
“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” said Dr. Traxler. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously. This is an example of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”