State health authorities announced Wednesday that all 40,000 nursing home residents and staff in South Carolina will be tested for COVID-19 beginning next week.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will be collaborating with LabCorp, the South Carolina Healthcare Association and LeadingAge South Carolina to conduct a "phased approach" to testing all South Carolina nursing home occupants and staff, the agency has stated.
“Many of us have family, friends and loved ones in these types of care facilities,” said DHEC Director Rick Toomey in a news release. “Across the country, COVID-19 has drastically impacted the residents and workers at nursing homes, and we want South Carolinians to know that DHEC is doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, especially for the vulnerable populations who reside at these care facilities.”
Testing will begin May 11 and will include approximately 15,000 residents and staff at 74 facilities that have been prioritized due to increased risk of exposure to the virus, according to DHEC.
The names of these facilities have not been released.
Eventually all 40,000 residents and staff at the state's 194 nursing homes will be tested, DHEC claims, by the end of May.
“Asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 from staff to residents and between residents is a concern in nursing homes,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC director of public health in a press release. “Universal testing in these facilities will allow us to better identify residents with asymptomatic infection in order to cohort infected patients and further reduce the spread of COVID-19 from patients with no signs of illness.”
Also Wednesday, DHEC confirmed 97 new coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths.
None of the new cases or deaths occurred in Aiken County.
Barnwell County has one of the new coronavirus cases and Edgefield County has three new cases, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
All the deaths that were announced Wednesday occurred in elderly individuals from various counties across the state.
As of May 6, South Carolina has 6,936 confirmed coronavirus cases. Over 300 South Carolinians have now died from the virus, the majority of which were elderly.
As of May 6, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 18,135 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,468 were positive and 15,667 were negative.
A total of 77,482 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.