State health authorities confirmed another 90 cases of coronavirus on Monday, five of which are in Aiken County.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also confirmed another four COVID-19 related deaths Monday, raising the number of total S.C. coronavirus deaths to 440 as of May 25.
Of the deaths reported Monday, three were elderly individuals and one was middle-aged. None were residents of Aiken County.
Aiken County has 178 confirmed coronavirus cases and seven deaths, according to DHEC. Statewide, 10,178 people have been diagnosed with the virus.
DHEC has been collecting demographic data on known coronavirus cases since the state's outbreak began.
According to the data, the majority of cases (17%) have been diagnosed in patients aged 51-60. The majority of deaths have occurred in patients aged 81 and older.
The virus has also disproportionately affected the African American community, DHEC has stated. African Americans make up the largest proportion (45%) of diagnosed coronavirus cases despite representing less than 30% of the state's total population.
African Americans also make up more than half of COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina. In contrast, only 40% of deaths – the next-largest proportion based on race – occurred in white patients.
More than half of coronavirus cases are female patients, according to DHEC.
Approximately 20% of COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at the time of illness, according to DHEC.