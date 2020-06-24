State health authorities confirmed a record number of coronavirus cases in Aiken County and for the state of South Carolina on Wednesday.
Authorities confirmed 1,291 new cases in South Carolina, including 21 cases in Aiken County – the highest amount of cases confirmed in the county and the state in a 24-hour period since South Carolina's first coronavirus case was reported in March.
"COVID-19 rates have sharply increased in the past two weeks, and, quite frankly, it’s troubling how not enough people are taking this pandemic seriously," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. "We are at a critical juncture in our effort to control this virus, and if South Carolinians don’t drastically increase the practice of mask wearing and social distancing, case counts and deaths will continue upward and this virus will run rampant through our state."
Aiken County now has over 300 confirmed coronavirus cases. Nine of those cases resulted in patient deaths due to coronavirus-related complications.
A community COVID-19 clinic was held on Aiken's Northside last Thursday, during which several hundred tests were administered to the general public by Aiken Regional Medical Centers and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, in collaboration with several local agencies. Test results from the Public Health Laboratory are typically delivered to healthcare providers within 24-48 hours, according to DHEC.
Tailgate Tavern announced on their Facebook page that the restaurant is closing temporarily due to one of its employees testing positive for COVID-19.
The restaurant hopes to reopen July 2 and has instructed all its employees to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.
"We recommend that anyone that has visited Tailgate Tavern since June 17, 2020, and has any symptoms be tested for the virus," the restaurant wrote. "We will be putting out a statement on reopening and the steps we have taken to sanitize our establishment and daily procedures to prevent, to the best of our ability, the further spread of this virus for the safety of our employees and customers, as we are committed to that first and foremost."
Four additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barnwell County Wednesday, along with two new cases in Edgefield County.
"South Carolina is drawing national attention for our COVID-19 numbers," Bell said. "The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced today that anyone traveling to their states from South Carolina will have to automatically quarantine for 14 days...I hope that message resonates here and that all South Carolinians begin understanding the severity of the situation our state is in."
Bell reiterated three pieces of advice for limiting the spread of COVID-19: wear a mask, social distance by six feet, and avoid group gatherings.
DHEC also confirmed 10 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday. Eight of the victims were elderly and two were middle-aged. None were residents of Aiken County.
Over 55 probable cases of COVID-19 are currently being investigated by DHEC.
Over 362,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina this year. Nearly 16% of the test results released Wednesday (1,291 cases) were positive for COVID-19, according to DHEC.