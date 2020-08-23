There were 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County reported Sunday.
A daily report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control showed 633 new confirmed cases and 33 new probable cases throughout the state. There were eight new confirmed deaths and four probable deaths.
The number of results reported to the agency on Saturday was 4,450, and the percent of those tests that were positive was 14.9%
The 11 new cases in Aiken County add up to a total of 2,060 confirmed and 177 probable cases in the county.
Forty-seven Aiken County residents have died with the disease and there are nine probable deaths related to it.
In Edgfield County, there have been 444 confirmed cases, 16 probable cases, seven confirmed deaths and one probable death.
In Barnwell County, there have been 492 confirmed cases, nine probable cases and 11 confirmed deaths.
South Carolina has seen 110,658 total confirmed cases, 1,330 probable cases, 2,380 confirmed deaths and 124 probable deaths.