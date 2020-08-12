State health authorities are urging more South Carolinians to wear masks, citing new data that indicates cloth face coverings can slow the spread of COVID-19.
According to the S.C. Department and Environmental, data collected and analyzed by the agency has shown a 46% drop in COVID-19 cases in jurisdictions with mask ordinances compared to those without.
This decrease in recorded cases was observed over the span of four weeks after most of these mask ordinances were established, DHEC said Wednesday.
“This new data shows us what we already knew, wearing face masks works,” said Dr. Linda Bell, S.C. State Epidemiologist, in a news release. “We’re strongly supportive of these local leaders’ initiatives that are centered on protecting the health and well-being of their communities.”
About 40% of South Carolinians – some 2 million people – live in areas where local governments have enacted mask ordinances in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
A 61-day mask ordinance went into effect in the city of Aiken on July 17. That ordinance will end mid-September.
DHEC confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Wednesday and three new coronavirus-related deaths in two elderly victims and one middle-aged victim.
A total of 718 new COVID-19 cases and 45 coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed by DHEC across the state Wednesday.
“We will be in a much better position in four to six weeks if South Carolinians practice physical distancing and use a mask,” Bell said. “Together, we can completely reverse our fortunes and create safe environments for our business recovery, for our lifestyle recovery, and particularly for our students returning to school in a few short weeks, but we must act more aggressively, and now.”
According to DHEC's data analysis, COVID-19 cases increased by about 30% in jurisdictions without mask mandates compared to those with mask requirements during the same four-week time frame.
“The residents in jurisdictions that acted first are seeing the benefits earlier,” Bell said. “This shows the sooner prevention measures are adopted, the sooner we all benefit.”