South Carolina health authorities have announced plans to ramp up COVID-19 testing after confirming another 1,000 cases of coronavirus Monday.
Five of the new cases are in Aiken County. Barnwell and Edgefield counties each had one new COVID-19 case confirmed Monday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control previously set a goal of testing at least 110,000 residents per month. DHEC has increased that goal to a minimum of 140,000 per month by the end of June and 165,000 tests per month by the end of September.
To achieve this goal, DHEC, in collaboration with the Medical University of South Carolina, the South Carolina Hospital Association and federal partners, has released a collaborative statewide testing plan for COVID-19.
The goal of increasing testing is to "prevent spread of the virus by informing treatment protocols, addressing hotspots, and tracking progression of the virus," according to DHEC documents.
Testing supplies for 110,000 people will be provided by the federal government.
DHEC's four regional health directors will spearhead teams across four regions of the state (Pee Dee, Upstate, Midlands and the Lowcountry) and work with local partners, such as hospitals and rural health clinics, to establish testing sites, schedules, supplies and follow-ups in each region.
These teams will need to determine which areas of the community to test first, according to DHEC documents. Areas that are most at risk will be tested first, such as congregate living settings.
DHEC plans to increase testing for asymptomatic individuals (which researchers estimate make up about 50% of COVID-19 cases) through free community testing.
The agency has also updated guidance for local coroners investigating the deaths of individuals who died unexpectedly in their homes without receiving a recent coronavirus test.
This may have caused some coronavirus deaths to go unreported in South Carolina, according to DHEC. The agency is encouraging coroners to test these victims for COVID-19.
According to DHEC documents, there will likely be a "mix" of different kinds of testing sites, such as mobile clinics and fixed locations, to meet the increased need of testing across the state.
The agency will continue to rely on diagnostic tests rather than antibody tests to determine the state's coronavirus case count. Antibody tests are performed on individuals who are believed to have previously recovered from COVID-19. Antibody tests may still prove useful in tracking the spread of disease in communities, according to DHEC.
In addition to the 1,002 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday, DHEC also confirmed six additional COVID-19 related deaths. Four of the victims were elderly and two were middle-aged. None were from Aiken County.
A total of 25,666 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed statewide, including 279 in Aiken County. Nine of the state's 659 coronavirus-related deaths have occurred in Aiken County, according to DHEC.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers has confirmed 50 of the county's COVID-19 cases and four of its deaths.
As of June 22, approximately 730 people in South Carolina are hospitalized with COVID-19 or are under investigation for having the virus, according to DHEC. Hospital bed capacity across the state is about 68%.