Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Aiken County on Monday, adding up to 2,250 total confirmed cases in the county.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced 590 new confirmed cases of the disease statewide and 19 new probable cases, bringing the statewide count of confirmed cases to 123,552 and probable cases to 2,055.
The health agency also announced new 19 confirmed deaths and one probable death in the state.
The percent positive of the 5,256 tests reported to DHEC yesterday was 11.2%.
In Aiken County, there have been 2,250 confirmed cases, 201 probable cases, 61 confirmed deaths and 7 probable deaths.
Edgefield County has seen 488 total positive cases and 21 probable positive cases, with one new case announced Monday.
Barnwell County has seen 543 total positive cases and 13 probable cases. Two new confirmed cases and one probable case were announced Monday.
There are upcoming free testing opportunities in Aiken.
On Sept. 10, 17 and 24, DHEC will be providing testing at Cooperative Research Center at 227 Gateway Drive in Aiken from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The agency will also provide free testing on Sept. 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Mary Help of Christians Church at 138 Fairfield St. SE. No appointment or referral is needed for either event.