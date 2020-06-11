State health authorities confirmed 687 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina on Thursday – the largest increase in cases the state has recorded in a 24-hour period since the outbreak began.
Six of the new cases are in Aiken County and one new case was reported in Edgefield County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Aiken County has 222 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 11, according to DHEC.
In addition to the spike in cases reported Thursday, DHEC also confirmed 13 new deaths from coronavirus-related causes. Three of the victims were middle-aged and 10 were elderly. None were residents of Aiken County, where eight coronavirus deaths have already been reported.
Public and private labs performed over 4,700 COVID-19 tests Wednesday, according to DHEC. About 14% of these tests were positive, the agency announced Thursday.
Some private labs in South Carolina are conducting COVID-19 antibody tests. The presence of COVID-19 antibodies indicates the patient who was tested has previously contracted – and recovered from – coronavirus. DHEC does not include patients who test positive for COVID-19 antibodies in the state's confirmed coronavirus case count, though it has included antibody tests in the total number of coronavirus tests performed since March 10.
Only patients who immediately test positive for the virus are included in the confirmed coronavirus case count.
Of the 265,351 people who have been tested for COVID-19 in S.C., only 27,609 have been tested for coronavirus antibodies, according to DHEC.
Hospital occupancy has increased to nearly 72% as of Thursday, DHEC said.
Given the recent spike in cases, DHEC is urging South Carolinians to continue practice social distancing and take additional precautions to limit the spread of infection.
"Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious," the agency said in a news release. "This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else."
DHEC recommends wearing face masks while in public, frequently washing hands, avoiding group gatherings, and staying home when sick to limit the spread of infection.