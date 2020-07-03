Aiken County gained 17 new coronavirus cases Friday, increasing the total amount of cases to 451 as residents prepare of the Fourth of July weekend.
Health officials across the states have urged caution this holiday, fearing a spike in cases following positive tests in the thousands around the nation.
Overall, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,558 new confirmed cases and 10 new deaths statewide, a slight decrease from Thursday's 1,629 cases.
Barnwell County has one new coronavirus case, and Edgefield has two new cases.
Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Beaufort (1), Georgetown (1), Greenville (1), Laurens (1), and Marion (1) counties, two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Kershaw (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in young adults from Greenville (1) and Kershaw (1) counties.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 41,413 and 787 deaths. Health officials are still investigating 119 probable cases and six probable deaths.
The United States in total gained 53,301 new cases, according to the CDC.
There are 1,148 patients across the state who are currently hospitalized who either have COVID-19 or are under investigation for having the virus. About 73% of the state's hospital beds are occupied as of Friday, and roughly 2,900 hospital beds remain available.
Nearly 21% of the total test results reported Friday were positive for COVID-19, S.C. DHEC said.
Free community testing will be available throughout the Aiken community in the next week.
July 9: Aiken Regional Medical Centers in partnership with S.C. DHEC, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, North Augusta.
July 9: Rural Health Services Inc., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., New Beginning Ministries, 317 Williston Road, Beech Island.
July 9: A.L. Corbett Middle School, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 10 A.L. Corbett Circle, Wagener, S.C.
July 10: Rural Health Services Inc., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., New Ellenton Community Center, 212 Pine Hill Ave., New Ellenton.
July 23: Aiken Regional Medical Centers in partnership with S.C. DHEC, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road S.E.