State health officials have announced 1,481 new confirmed cases and 39 additional confirmed deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday.
Two new probable cases of the novel coronavirus were announced as well but no new probable deaths.
Of the confirmed cases announced today, 54 were in Aiken County, seven were in Barnwell County and four were in Edgefield County.
This brings the counties' confirmed cases to:
- Aiken County: 984.
- Barnwell County: 182.
- Edgefield County: 155.
Of the 39 confirmed deaths statewide, one was in Aiken County, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported.
Aiken County's confirmed death total from COVID-19 now totals 14.
Deaths in Barnwell and Edgefield counties remain at one and four, respectively.
As of Friday, a total of 610,429 tests have been conducted in the state.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,060, not including antibody tests.
The percent positive was 21%.
At the time of DHEC's daily coronavirus report, the agency was unable to report the number of hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19 and the number of patients currently on ventilators.
On Friday, health officials urged South Carolinians, specifically youth and young adults, to "mask up" as cases continue to surge.
The announcement followed data from national trends that indicate a growing number of young adults and youth are testing positive for COVID-19, DHEC reported.
Officials further reported that evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.
Officials from DHEC encourage the following steps to limit the spread of COVID-19:
- Practicing social distancing.
- Wearing a mask in public.
- Avoiding group gatherings.
- Regularly washing your hands.
- Staying home if sick.