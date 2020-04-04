Two more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Aiken County and six more deaths from the virus have been reported across the state, according to S.C. health officials.
The six patients were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions. None were residents of Aiken County.
Statewide, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 217 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing South Carolina's total coronavirus case count up to 1,917. Overall, 40 people have died from the virus, including one patient who lived in Aiken County.
As of Saturday, April 4, Aiken County has 24 coronavirus cases confirmed by DHEC.
The agency recently released more information about testing and ZIP codes of confirmed cases of coronavirus across the state.
In Aiken County, cases have been confirmed in the following ZIP codes:
• 29137 – 3 cases.
• 29164 – 1 case.
• 29801 – 2 cases.
• 29803 – 4 cases.
• 29805 – 2 cases.
• 29831 – 1 case.
• 29841 – 9 cases.
• 29842 – 1 case.
• 29860 – 1 case.
However, DHEC officials have given stark warnings in recent weeks that unconfirmed cases may exist in any number of ZIP codes.
In a press briefing Saturday, April 4, DHEC Active Public Health Director Nick Davidson said that labs are facing another potential shortage of chemical reagents necessary in COVID-19 testing.
A previous shortage of the reagents – which affected labs nationwide – caused a backlog of hundreds of untested samples to pile up at public and private labs in South Carolina, causing extensive delays in testing results.
If more testing supplies are not delivered, labs may begin facing another backlog by Sunday, April 5, Davidson said.
According to DHEC, 18,314 coronavirus tests have been administered to South Carolinians. A little over 7,000 of these tests were conducted by DHEC's Public Health Laboratory; the rest were conducted by private labs.
According to DHEC, roughly 50% of hospital beds are currently available across the state, and current trends indicate that capacity has been increasing in the past few weeks.