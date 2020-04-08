Health authorities confirmed 12 new coronavirus deaths and 139 new positive cases across South Carolina on Wednesday.
This is the largest daily increase in coronavirus deaths reported in the state thus far.
None of the new deaths occurred in Aiken County. Two of the patients who passed away were middle-aged and the remaining 10 were elderly. All had underlying health conditions, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Of the 139 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Wednesday, four were reported in Aiken County. That brings the county's total coronavirus cases to 32.
Statewide, DHEC has confirmed a total of 2,552 cases of the virus and 63 deaths due to COVID-19 complications. One of those deaths occurred in a patient in Aiken County.
According to DHEC, 24,634 South Carolinians have been tested for COVID-19 as of April 9 in both public and private labs. Lab results generally take 24-48 hours to deliver.
DHEC is also encouraging smokers to utilize a free Quitline in order to better protect themselves from coronavirus.
According to the agency, smokers are at elevated risk for developing severe complications from COVID-19 due to the virus' effects on the body's respiratory system.
“The immune system is the body’s way of protecting us from infections and disease, so it’s critical to keep it functioning at its best right now,” said Dr. Virginie Daguise, DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention, in a press release. “Smoking harms the immune system, which is why free quitting services like the S.C. Tobacco Quitline are so important. Recent findings from the CDC show that smoking can increase the risk for more severe illness from COVID-19.”
DHEC’s S.C. Tobacco Quitline can be reached at 1-800-QUIT-NOW.
The service provides free one-on-one telephone coaching and web-based and text message support to help smokers quit. The Quitline can also help individuals develop personalized quit plans.
Free nicotine replacement therapy such as patches, gum and lozenges are available to callers. These smoking cessation services can be accessed by phone or online, allowing South Carolinians to safely remain home during this pandemic while accessing these services.