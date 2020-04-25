At first blush, it’s a no-brainer. It seems that we must choose between public health and economic health – that restarting the economy would effectively place higher value on money than on human life. So, should we not simply agree to put the economic recovery on the back burner until we’ve truly beaten the virus?
But not so fast. There’s a very real chance that when it’s all said and done, the massive damage sustained by our economy will cause far more human suffering – including adverse health and even fatalities – than the coronavirus.
We’ve learned a lot about the virus in three months. We know now that it is much more contagious than its predecessors, but also that it is much less deadly. Therapies are improving and there are early signs of immunity, a key turning point in broad public risk. But we also know that we’ve not beaten it yet, that testing hundreds of millions of Americans is a very steep hill, and that a reliable vaccine may be a year – or longer – away.
The inescapable truth: coronavirus infections, illness and death will continue, whether or not we pivot to reopen the economy.
If current projections hold true, the coronavirus will take 60,000 American lives – that’s on average one out of every 5,500 Americans. Even in New York City, one of the hardest-hit areas in the world, it’s about one per thousand. By comparison, a deep recession would hit every American, many severely.
Reviving the economy is not a health vs. money issue. The economy is all of us. Our livelihoods, our quality of life, our life expectancy and our families’ future are all directly influenced by our economy.
That economy, spectacular just months ago, is a wreck, destroyed by the virus from hell; and the approach we’ve followed to slow its spread – lockdown – has made it immeasurably worse.
The president keeps reminding us of the necessity and urgency of reviving our shattered economy, and he’s laid out a sensibly cautious strategy for doing so. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster recognizes that need as well, and fortunately the S.C. virus situation seems stable enough to permit a careful return.
In that sense, we’re ready to go. But it will be a very difficult and painful road in several respects. The virus is still out there. Many will be concerned about their own and their family’s safety and will therefore be reluctant to relax the social distancing methods we’ve depended upon. And the government’s generous (with our money) compensation for lost income acts as a disincentive to accept any added risk in going back to work.
Economic recovery will be slow, fraught with upsets and disappointment. Worst of all, it’s political. The battle lines have already been drawn. Protest against lockdowns are popping up – along with increasingly strident assertions that reopening the economy will be a disaster. More controversy, just when we don’t need it.
I’m reminded of an old Gary Larson cartoon. It depicts a wooded setting with a footpath that splits in two directions – the proverbial fork in the road. A signpost identifies one direction as “the chosen path” and the other as “no longer an option.”
That’s a pretty good life lesson. Every life choice involves uncertainty – we may think we know what’s ahead, but we don’t find out for sure until we embark down that path. There’s little value in looking backward and imagining how much better the alternative might have been. And it’s absurd to assign blame for some hypothetically calculated (i.e. unknown) reduction in consequences had the other path been chosen.
The simple reality: People will die of COVID-19 during economic recovery. And people will die of COVID-19 if we postpone the recovery. We have no choice but to forge ahead.
Let’s pick a path – they’re all imperfect – and then stay on our toes, react where we need to and get the engine restarted.