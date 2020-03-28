At about this time every four years, we tell ourselves that the coming election is the most important in our lifetime. This year it’s true.
We are staggering under the weight of the COVID-19 tsunami, and as yet we don’t even know its full impact. It’s a global crisis unlike any we’ve ever seen, and it is likely to affect the world we live in for decades to come.
We can look back, or we can look forward. This is a time for critical, thoughtful consideration of what we’ve learned from the coronavirus assault and what we must do to recover and rebuild. Partisan bickering and blaming, while no surprise in an election year, does nothing to help us get through the crisis.
For now, the blamers are getting all the buzz. The same folks who blasted the president’s early (Jan. 31) travel restrictions as racist and unnecessary now argue that he should have done more, and sooner. The ones who’ve been calling him a dictator now feel that he should have dictated even more rigorous protections, much earlier in the game.
Hindsight is always 20/20, but ask yourself this: where were all these visionaries three months ago when the virus threat began to emerge? Worrying about the possibility of a global plague? Evidently not; they were consumed 24/7 with a wholly political impeachment. Maybe that’s the real lesson about how we can keep our collective eye on the ball.
Without question, President Trump’s performance in dealing with the pandemic will be a major factor in the electorate’s choice of our next president. That’s as it should be; but keep in mind that COVID-19 has confounded leaders worldwide. He is in the thick of battle, and it’s tough going; but be skeptical of those on the sidelines chirping about how much better they would be doing in his place.
Now, let’s turn to the real matter facing the electorate: what have we learned from coronavirus, and how should that influence our thinking going forward? My views:
1. It’s a small world. We see now how vulnerable we are to problems originating half a world away. We must become more self-sufficient.
2. Digging out of this mess demands an economy strong enough to absorb massive hits. Ours is.
3. We must control access to our country. It’s no longer just about preventing crime and terrorism; now we know it’s central to public health.
4. A pandemic is the acid test for health care systems. Some single-payer systems seem overwhelmed by heavy caseloads – more will be learned.
5. Capitalism works when you really need it. We’re counting on “Big Pharma” (public enemy No. 1 to many) to deliver the vaccine that will save us from the pandemic.
While both campaigns are sure to retool their strategies to reflect the coronavirus threat, there’s not much mystery about Democratic positions on key issues. Many Americans agree – and that’s fine – but let’s be clear about them.
In months of televised debates, the Democratic presidential candidates – including the two still standing – expressed broad agreement on their party’s agenda. It’s transformative: replacing our energy supply; decriminalizing illegal entry into the U.S.; punitive taxes on corporations and the wealthy; taxpayer assumption of college debt; single-payer health care, sooner or later; an economic structure creeping ever closer to socialism.
Imagine, just for a moment, that they’d already achieved those objectives when COVID-19 landed on our doorstep. It’s a very scary thought.
My recommendations, as we ponder 2020 election: pull together, support one another, help our leadership help us; ignore the partisan sniping; and keep an open mind about the president’s performance in dealing with this crisis. When the time comes to cast your vote, think primarily about what we’ve learned from this scourge and the direction we must take to prevent it from ever happening again.