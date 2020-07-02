Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is urging the Aiken community to be safe and to register to vote.
With the recent recommendations from leaders to wear a mask, Lawrence is donating 400 masks to give away at an event Saturday. There will also be stations available for attendees to register to vote.
The event will be held at the Aiken Standard, 326 Rutland Drive, from 9 to 11 a.m. Masks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place at the event.
"As a community leader, I want to use my platform to continue the efforts for change for the community; and it starts with our future leaders understanding the power of voting," Lawrence said.
In addition to receiving a mask, everyone who registers to vote on the day will be entered to win a signed Dallas Cowboys helmet.