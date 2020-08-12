Parents who no longer want to have their children enrolled in Aiken Innovate have until this Friday to withdraw from the program.
Students enrolled in the school district's all-virtual learning option for the fall will have to stay in the program for at least one semester.
The Aiken County Public School District announced the deadline in a message on the district website.
"Due to staffing and course limits, participation in AIKEN iNNOVATE requires a minimum commitment of one semester, which will end on January 22, 2021," reads the message.
Parents who enrolled their children in the Aiken Innovate program can withdraw by emailing powerschool@acpsd.net.
The school district website says the program will not be able to accept any withdrawals after Friday.
Aiken Innovate is one of two options available to students under the district's Back-2-School Safely plan. The deadline for enrollment in the full-time virtual program was July 22.
The school district's other option is a hybrid model that blends virtual and face-to-face instruction. Students will attend school for two assigned days and learn virtually for three.
The 2020-2021 school year begins Aug. 31 for both Aiken Innovate and face-to-face classes.
For more information about the school district's COVID-19 related plans, visit www.acpsd.net/domain/8998.