Aiken City Council has extended the deadline to make a decision on whether to build a proposed downtown parking garage concurrently with the renovations of the city's future consolidated headquarters. The city originally had until April 30 to decide.
The project is one of the ways Aiken City Council has discussed to add more parking options to downtown Aiken; the item will not appear on future council agendas until residents can comment on it publicly, Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said Thursday.
The parking garage would be located adjacent to the former Regions Bank property on Chesterfield Street which is planned to replace the city's municipal and finance hubs on Park Avenue and Laurens Street.
Upon completion of renovations, estimated to happen by 2022, the city has authorized roughly $11 million to purchase the Regions Bank property from SE Palmetto LLC – a subsidiary of Southeastern Development.
The location of the garage would be on two parcels of land – platted as 123 Chesterfield St. S. and 129 Chesterfield St. S. – which are currently owned by SE Palmetto.
There have previously been issues with ownership of the Regions Bank property's parking lot, which was not included in the initial sale of the building.
This issue was due to SE Palmetto looking at a potential development adjacent to the Regions Bank building that would have incorporated the parking lot. The project was unable to get out of the preliminary stage and now allows the parking lot to be donated back to the city, Bedenbaugh said.
The money for the project would come from the Hospitality Tax. The city has already set $2 million aside for downtown parking use.
Despite the coronavirus' impact on the Hospitality Tax, funding for the project has not been affected at this time, Bedenbaugh said.
Council also addressed the idea of adding more surface street parking at the request of St. John's United Methodist Church.
The church previously requested the city's assistance to add around 40 angled parking spots in the northbound lane on the 100 block of Newberry Street N.W.
The parking, which would be public-owned and maintained, would assist St. John’s with having more parking options for their congregation.
That project is also on hold until the public can gather collectively for comment, Bedenbaugh said.