Deacon Will Frei first felt the desire to become a Catholic priest in the seventh grade when he was a student at Aiken's St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School.
But it was not until he made a pilgrimage to Auschwitz in Poland, the concentration and extermination camp operated by Nazi Germany, that Frei began to take the idea of a religious vocation more seriously.
“The name of our pilgrimage was the Maximilian Kolbe Vocations Pilgrimage, a pilgrimage meant to encourage vocations – from the Latin 'vocare,' meaning 'to call' – to the priesthood. The destination of our pilgrimage was the cell in which St. Maximilian Kolbe, a Catholic priest from Poland, was martyred in Auschwitz during World War II,” wrote Frei last week in an email to the Aiken Standard.
But before arriving at Auschwitz, the pilgrimage took Frei, a son or Dr. Wayne T. and Mary S. Frei of Aiken, to Rome, Italy. There, he experienced what is commonly known as the Scavi tour, he wrote, the tour of the excavations of the necropolis beneath St. Peter's Basilica and the burial place of St. Peter himself.
“That was the highlight of the pilgrimage for me. It was after this pilgrimage that I took prayer more seriously and that I began asking God in prayer whether He was indeed calling me to become a priest,” Frei wrote.
From his prayers, Frei accepted God's call, and in 2016 he returned to Rome to begin the formal studies that will lead to his ordination as a Catholic priest this July.
Frei began his studies for the priesthood after graduating from Aiken High School in June 2011. During his freshman and sophomore years of college seminary, he studied philosophy and letters at the University of Dallas in Irving, Texas. He then transferred to the Catholic University of America to study philosophy his junior and senior years of college seminary. He studied at the Catholic University of America one more year and earned a Baccalaureate and a Licentiate in Philosophy.
In July 2016, Frei traveled to Rome and spent one month in Siena with a host family learning Italian, followed by one month in Rome to continue studying Italian.
In October 2016, he began theology studies at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome and earned a baccalaureate in theology. The university's primary purpose is “to form students intellectually and pastorally for the priesthood, religious life and lay ecclesial ministry,” according to its website.
Frei currently is pursuing a Licentiate in Ignatian Spirituality, a program of study that focuses on the spirituality and mysticism of St. Ignatius of Loyola.
“I would describe my time in Rome as catholic, meaning 'universal,' as 116 nationalities are represented at the university and exams may be taken in any of the major, modern languages,” Frei wrote.
While in Rome, Frei volunteered to work for the Missionaries of Charity Sisters, the religious order founded by St. Teresa of Calcutta in Kolkata, India.
“That stands out,” he wrote. “This experience was my first, real introduction to the Missionaries of Charity and their ministry toward the salvation and sanctification of the poorest of the poor. I have since had the opportunity to visit Kolkata two more times, as well as to volunteer for the Missionaries of Charity Sisters in Rome, Sardegna, Madrid and Atlanta. With each experience, I have learned so much from the Sisters and from the poor whom they serve.”
Frei also met Pope Francis during his bishop's visit to Rome.
On Oct. 3, Frei was ordained as a deacon, or a transitional diaconate, in the Basilica of St. Peter in the Vatican at the Altar of the Chair. In the Catholic Church, the diaconate is the first of three ranks in ordained ministry, priest and bishop being the other two, according to a news story about Frei's ordination in “The Catholic Miscellany South Carolina” newspaper. Deacons preparing for the priesthood are transitional deacons.
“Being ordained a deacon in St. Peter's Basilica was an incredible gift.” Frei wrote in his email. “I was humbled by the great support people showed me, whether by being present for the ordination in person or by other means. It was a blessing that I will never forget.”
The date of his ordination also was Frei's birthday.
“As Oct. 3 was my birthday, I see ordination as the greatest gift that God could have given me on that day – an unmerited gift that God has freely bestowed upon me, to which I can only respond with deep gratitude and surrender,” he wrote in “The Miscellany.”
Because of the Italian government's lockdown of the country to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Frei's university has been closed for more than four weeks.
He spent two of those four weeks under a shelter-in-place order in Rome, taking classes online. He then returned to the United States, finished a 14-day isolation period and is now living under a shelter-in-place order in South Carolina.
Frei's ordination to the priesthood is scheduled to take place on July 10 in St. John the Baptist Cathedral in Charleston.
“After ordination, I will be given an assignment as a priest somewhere in South Carolina, before then returning to Rome for one final year of study toward a Licentiate in Ignatian Spirituality. I will then return to South Carolina to be assigned as a priest at a parish,” he wrote.
Born in Spartanburg, Frei grew up in Aiken with his siblings, Katie Lane Frei, Caroline Frei and Kyle Frei.
Frei wrote that his parents were instrumental in his decision to begin studying for the priesthood.
“They both introduced me to the faith,” he wrote. “I have also the support of other family members, friends and the St. Mary's community to thank for my being able to make such a decision.”
In closing, Frei shared an Easter Sunday message for his hometown.
“We all are celebrating Easter Sunday and the Easter Season in ways that we did not expect, and, likely, in ways that we do not prefer,” he wrote. “Between the uncertainty and the constant changes that we are experiencing in these days, we may feel more notably our dependence and, quite frankly, our poverty.
“This Easter Sunday, may our poverty not be something that we despise or shy away from, but may it be something that we come to love, for it is only in our own poverty – in our emptiness – that we can receive fully in our lives and let Jesus live His life in us.”