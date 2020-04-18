The novel coronavirus has spread to almost every country on Earth and has infected millions of people, regardless of their race, socio-economic class or age. But in the U.S., data trends emerging indicate some Americans – particularly black Americans – are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in both infections and mortality rates.
"The new virus isn’t biased about who it affects, but unfortunately, blacks are affected at a disproportionally higher rate," said Dr. Kenneth Jones, Chief Medical Officer at Rural Health Services Inc.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has analyzed demographic data of the state's confirmed coronavirus victims. According to the data, 41% of South Carolina's confirmed coronavirus cases are African Americans, despite blacks only making up 27% of the state's population.
Similar trends have emerged in states across the country. Louisiana tracked demographic data in 512 deaths and found 70% of victims were black, despite African Americans comprising just 32% of the state’s population. In Michigan, more than half of the deaths where race data was collected were black residents; the state’s population is 14% black.
Illinois’ population is 17% Hispanic and 14% black yet, as of April 13, 63% of its caseload of more than 9,000 COVID cases with racial data recorded were nonwhite residents, and at least 40% of the state’s 307 victims were black.
According to health experts, there are a number of reasons minorities, especially African Americans, are being especially hard-hit by a virus that has infected millions of people worldwide.
"Common reasons for higher death rates are underlying health conditions which can be linked to and/or associated with socioeconomic health disparities," Jones said. "Common comorbidities seen in the African American community include diabetes, hypertension, heart and lung disease.
"Discrimination in healthcare is another major issue," he continued. "African Americans aren’t given adequate healthcare due to lack of insurance and/or disbelief in reported conditions. They are often not tested and transferred back to their neighborhoods or placed in quarantine."
In a recent press briefing sponsored by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Dr. David Williams, one of the country's foremost social scientists and Professor at Harvard University, said COVID-19 is acting as a "magnifying glass" on issues in the American healthcare system that have systematically affected African Americans and other minorities for generations.
According to Williams, federal income data from 2015 shows that black households make approximately 59 cents for every $1 made by white households. As such, African Americans have unequal access to affordable healthcare when they become sick.
"Economic status matters profoundly for reducing the risk of exposure to the coronavirus," Williams said, who also pointed out that social distancing is sometimes "impossible" in poor, densely crowded communities.
Overrepresentation of minorities and African Americans in the essential business workforce can also increase their risk of exposure to the virus.
"Many African Americans have jobs that require them to leave home," Jones said. "If they do not work, they will not be paid, causing familial strain. Most of them have 'public face' jobs such as bus drivers, nursing home workers, grocery store workers, etc., allowing them to be more prone to catching the infection from the public. Most depend on public transportation especially in 'hot spot areas' or highly populated areas."
Jones said culture can also play a role in the coronavirus impact.
"We also have to look at black culture," Jones said. "Most black men do not go to the doctor. By the time they do seek help, it’s too late. Black men are very gregarious. Culturally, they gather and when doing so, they are inclined not to wear masks. This can also be attributed to perception of black men wearing masks and being stereotyped or profiled for doing so."
While South Carolina's demographic coronavirus data is not broken down by county, Jones warned that such trends can emerge locally, if the virus outbreak continues to worsen.
"Yes, it is possible to see these rates in Aiken County because all of these problems are here," Jones said. "This is the reason that (Federally Qualified Health Centers) like Rural Health Services exist. It is our mission to debunk these disparities by providing adequate services and healthcare to those in need despite socioeconomic backgrounds."
