After three consecutive days of record-setting totals, a state agency reported a decline Sunday in the daily total for new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in South Carolina.
The number fell to 907 after surpassing 1,000 both Friday and Saturday.
Seven were in Aiken County, and four were in Edgefield County.
There were none in Barnwell County.
According to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Sunday’s statistics also included one new probable case of COVID-19 in Colleton County and nine additional confirmed coronavirus-caused deaths statewide.
There were no confirmed deaths in Aiken County.
Six of the deceased were elderly individuals from Chester (1), Colleton (1), Florence (2) and Richland (2) counties.
The other three were middle-aged individuals – one each from Richland, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.
During the pandemic, South Carolina has had a total of 24,661 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The number of confirmed deaths from COVID-19 has been 653 in the Palmetto State.
In Aiken County during the pandemic, the totals are 274 for confirmed cases and nine for confirmed deaths.
DHEC also reported Sunday that 692 hospital beds in the Palmetto State were occupied by patients who have tested positive or are “under investigation” for COVID-19.
The total number of individuals tested Saturday statewide for the coronavirus was 5,622, and 16.1% of the tests were positive.
The figures do not include antibody tests.
A total of 337,469 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in South Carolina as of Saturday.