The coronavirus pandemic might cause South Carolina schools to look very different when students return this fall.
AccelerateED, a task force created by S.C. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, discussed recommendations for how schools can implement social distancing protocols, prepare for additional closures, and increase student and staff safety during Thursday's meeting.
The task force emphasized the most important thing is making staff, students and parents feel safe enough to return to school.
Due to limited space and other challenges presented by social distancing, the task force noted three major changes that may be seen in schools: daily routines will likely take longer, be more complicated and cost more.
Extended time may be needed to allow for more frequent cleaning of school facilities and school buses. Class schedules may change to accommodate smaller class sizes and to prevent crowding in hallways during class changes. Barricades and signs might be used to direct the flow of traffic in hallways.
Before school starts, AccelerateED recommends districts should address:
• The "digital divide" among S.C. students with unequal access to broadband and electronic devices
• How staff will need additional training for coronavirus safety protocols and procedures
• Student evaluations concerning learning loss and health issues
• Communication plans in case a resurgence of cases causes schools to close
• Supporting and partnering with educator preparation programs to prevent a "10-year crisis" in the state's education system in case future teachers experience an education gap due to distance learning.
Local school districts will be expected to adopt these recommendations at the local level and will be allowed flexibility to do so, Spearman said.
The Aiken County Public School District is currently seeking input from parents/guardians on how to adopt the task force's final recommendations when schools reopen this fall. According to a Facebook post from the district, a survey has been sent out to parents requesting their opinions on back-to-school protocols. A task force has been created by the district to help develop and implement coronavirus countermeasures and plans in schools this fall, and the survey results will be taken into consideration by the task force.
One of the main points the task force believes schools will need to address this fall is a shortage of student services such as counselors and health care workers.
According to a recent survey, as few as 166 schools in the state are without a full-time nurse or health professional.
The task force proposed recommendations that could facilitate the filling of this resource gap such as creating alternative pathways to certification, salary incentives and designating CARES Act funding for additional salaries.
The task force will ask the S.C. General Assembly to consider removing the cap on earnings for retired education staff to help fill more positions.
Districts will also need to identify faculty and staff who are at-risk of contracting serious complications from COVID-19 and take these individuals into consideration when adopting these recommendations.
The task force recommended that desks in classrooms not be clustered together and face the same direction to limit face-to-face contact with kids. Teachers could wear face guards rather than face masks, which could also be used whenever possible.
According to the task force members, districts will need flexibility depending on their resources, class sizes and amount of facilities in implementing these recommendations.
Districts should also begin discussing with parents whether students will even be returning to their schools in the fall. According to the task force, some parents have expressed interest in shifting to homeschooling in the fall due to the pandemic.
According to one task force member, these recommendations, which will be finalized at the final AccelerateED meeting next week, are a "snapshot in time" and may change depending on how the pandemic unfolds in the coming months.
On Monday, a live event will be streamed on the S.C. for E.D. Facebook page that will review public questions on the return to schools this fall. Final recommendations will be reviewed by the task force by June 19.