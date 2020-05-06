CVS Health has confirmed that an employee at the North Augusta Distribution Center tested positive for COVID-19.
Mike DeAngelis, senior director of corporate communications, said the company learned of the test result Monday.
“The individual hasn’t worked on site since April 27 and is on a paid leave for a 14-day quarantine,” DeAngelis said.
The work area was deep cleaned per CDC guidelines in addition to regular nightly cleanings, he said.
“Based on contact tracing we performed, the employee was not exposed to any co-workers,” DeAngelis said.
The distribution center is located at 111 Revco Road.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County. There have been 6,841 confirmed cases in the state of South Carolina.