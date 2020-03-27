The website supportaiken.com has been live for a week, selling gift certificates to more than 50 small businesses in Aiken, many of them downtown.
The website was designed especially to help local businesses that are not set up on their own for online sales, including men’s clothing store Lionel Smith Ltd.
“We are so proud to be in a community that shows this kind of support,” said Van Smith, store owner. “It’s a very good thing that was done out of kindness to support Aiken, small business and each other. The website is easy to use, and there are no strings attached.”
Haley Knight, the executive director of the Aiken Downtown Development Association, said supportaiken.com has received great support from the Aiken community (90% of visitors to the site are new users), “but our local small businesses need more support. They have been there for us all during many life events, and now is our time to give back to them.”
The website lets users purchase gift certificates to more than 50 small businesses, including jewelers, pharmacies, retail stores and restaurants. Business owners can use the Contact Us button on the website to have their business added.
The website was born a week ago from a need local resident Mike Thomas saw to lend a hand to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and was created through a partnership with the Aiken Downtown Development Association.
“We saw that a lot of people were staying home and shopping online while businesses have been forced to close or restrict services,” said Thomas, the CEO of Alison South Marketing Group. “Many small, local businesses just aren’t set up for online retail, and we wanted to help.”