There is no defined number of COVID-19 cases a school can have before closing completely, according to a Friday document from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
If several coronavirus cases strike a school, many factors would need to be considered before closing, including the number, distribution and timing of the cases, according to DHEC.
In the seven-page document available online, DHEC provides answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 in schools, including topics like cleaning, contact tracing and music activities.
Contact tracing and investigations
When a student or staff member tests positive for coronavirus, DHEC case investigators and epidemiology staff will conduct an interview to determine the infectious period and potential close contacts.
DHEC defines "close contacts" as anyone who was within 6 feet of a positive coronavirus case for longer than 15 minutes during the infectious period, regardless of mask use.
School nurses must report any known positive test results to DHEC's regional epidemiology office, and school nurses, principals and teachers may help DHEC trace close contacts, according to DHEC.
When there is a case of COVID-19 at a school, the school is responsible for notifying parents, according to DHEC.
DHEC recommends COVID-19 testing for close contacts but specifies taking the test no sooner than seven days after first contact with a contagious person.
Quarantine and isolation
Quarantine and isolation have different meanings. People who are already sick isolate so they can't spread the virus to healthy people, and people who may have been exposed stay home and quarantine, according to DHEC.
The CDC recommends going into quarantine for 14 days after the last exposure to COVID-19 and going into isolation for at least 10 days after symptoms first appeared and 24 hours after fevers go away.
Students who live with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 will need to quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure. This means that if the student cannot isolate from the sick family member, they will have to quarantine for that family member's entire isolation period plus an additional 14 days, according to DHEC.
A student who was a close contact to someone with COVID-19 must complete their entire quarantine period, even if they test negative for the virus, according to DHEC.
However, teachers and other staff members are considered critical infrastructure employees, according to DHEC. This means school employees without COVID-19 symptoms can continue to work if necessary even after being a close contact to a case.
Asymptomatic staff members who continue to work after being a close contact should "assure for vigilant social distancing, monitor for symptoms and isolate if they develop symptoms," according to DHEC.
If a teacher tests positive for COVID-19, they should isolate just like students and other staff members, regardless of symptoms.
Cleaning shared objects
Normal and standard cleaning processes will suffice for playground equipment and books, though extra cleaning measures wouldn't be harmful, according to DHEC.
"Current studies indicate that the risk of catching COVID through touching objects is low," reads the DHEC document.
Students can also throw a football or kick a soccer ball with each other, so long as they maintain a 6-foot distance, according to DHEC.
Although DHEC says the risk of catching the virus through touching objects is low, the agency still recommends good hand hygiene practices and avoiding touching your face.
Music practice and performance
DHEC said to consider suspending musical practices and performances that involve singing or playing wind instruments.
If music programs continue anyway, students should stay more than 6 feet apart at practices and performances, DHEC states.
Wind players should not share mouth pieces, and instruments should be cleaned and disinfected if they're shared among students.
DHEC recommends chorus students stay at least 6 feet apart and wear a mask – and when possible, practice outdoors.
"Chorus classes are of concern as singing might increase the distance respiratory droplets travel," reads the DHEC document.
More information
For more information about COVID-19 from DHEC, visit the agency's website at scdhec.gov.