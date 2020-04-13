Aiken County has extended the closure of its offices to the public through May 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release issued by County Administrator Clay Killian on Monday.
The county’s parks, recreation facilities and recreation programs also will remain closed to the public through the same date.
Most recently prior to Monday’s announcement, the closures were scheduled to last through April 17.
County employees will continue to be available to assist local residents online and by email or telephone.
In addition, the county has changed its policy for yard debris.
Residential drop-off centers now will accept only the amount of yard debris that will fit inside the pickup truck, SUV or other noncommercial vehicle that is used to deliver it.
The centers no longer will accept debris brought in by trailer.
All trailer loads of yard debris should be taken directly to the Barden Landfill on Connector Road.
The change in policy involves residential yard debris only. Regular household waste still will be accepted at all residential drop-off centers in the county.
There has been a “tremendous” increase in the volume of yard debris coming into the residential drop-off centers and Barden Landfill, the release stated.
In some cases, “increases in traffic are upwards of 50% from normal,” according to the release.
“We understand this change in policy may be a bit of an inconvenience for our customers, but our residential collection centers just simply can’t handle the amount of yard debris we are receiving,” said Killian in a prepared statement. “We appreciate our citizens’ cooperation and patience, and (we) request their assistance in helping us manage this problem.”