The Aiken County Public School District announced Monday night that it would begin nutrition service Tuesday and distance learning Thursday for its students on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
All public schools in South Carolina are closed through the end of March on the order of Gov. Henry McMaster.
School buses will transport meals to students along the regular bus routes. The free meals are available to any student and each grab-and-go bag will contain nutrition for breakfast as well as lunch.
Buses transporting food for students will begin their routes at 11 a.m., and most will have made their deliveries by 12:30 p.m., with the exception of some of rural stops, according to a news release.
If a student has not received a meal and the bus delivery time is delayed by more than 30 minutes at the published meal delivery time, parents are asked to contact the District Transportation Office at 803-593-7201 and a bus will be radioed to deliver a meal.
Food for students is also available by picking up a grab-and-go bag at any school campus between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The meals are available on weekdays. Student meals will not be distributed or available for grab-and-go pickup at school campuses on Monday, March 23.
Paper and pencil Distance Learning Packets are being assembled and will be available for pick up at school locations on Thursday, March 19, from noon until 7 p.m., and Friday, March 20, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. School principals will communicate additional details with students’ parents/guardians along with a schedule for pickup.
• Government bodies in Aiken County took action Monday to address concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As of late Monday afternoon, no cases had been reported in Aiken County.
Aiken County Council Gary Bunker declared a state of emergency in Aiken County.
He said around lunchtime that he had signed a document to that effect, and County Council has been asked to ratify the declaration during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center.
A resolution is on the agenda.
According to a news release from County Administrator Clay Killian later in the day, county offices will remain open and have normal business hours “unless conditions surrounding the COVID-19 virus worsen and warrant an alteration of hours.”
On the list of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department facilities that are closed through March 31 are the Aiken County Recreation Center, Aiken County Visitors Center, Boyd Pond Park, Harrison-Caver Park, Listine Gunter Courtney Senior Center and Roy Warner Park.
All of that department’s recreation programs – “licensed and/or permitted events, athletic leagues, facility rentals and scheduled tournaments” – have been canceled, the release stated.
In addition, all recreation buildings, including restrooms, are closed to the public.
All outdoor parks will be open for leisure use, and people will have access to walking tracks, playgrounds and trails.
Refunds will be issued for any rental or activity registration that is canceled and not rescheduled.
Country residents “are urged” to conduct their county-related business online or through the United States Postal Service as much as possible, according to the release.
For information about business that can be conducted online, including the payment of taxes, visit aikencountysc.gov.
• Aiken City Council unanimously passed a resolution enacting a state of emergency due to the coronavirus Monday at a special midday meeting.
The state of emergency will be enacted immediately and will stretch on until March 31. The resolution will limit sponsored events and social interactions.
The resolution is a direct – and related – response to S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's decision to temporarily shutter schools and colleges statewide through the end of March.
The state of emergency is meant as an "abundance of precaution," said Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, and a chance to give the public a "sense of direction" that the City Council could get behind.
"If we wait to the point where we get like other communities with our country ... to where we react as we see it, we're behind the curve," Osbon said.
As stated in the resolution, public parks will be open but all recreation buildings connected to the parks will be closed to the public through the state of emergency.
All recreation activities are canceled, including, but not limited to, city-sponsored sports league games, practices and tournaments, as well as city-permitted or licensed events.
All permits, licensing and payment transactions should be handled online, by U.S. mail or over the telephone, though the city will not at this time cancel in-person transactions. The drive-thru option for bill payments will still be available to the public.
Municipal Court is canceled through March 31. Any scheduled bench trials or matters involving juries will be rescheduled.
City staff is encouraged to maintain the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggestion of at least 6 feet of distance when interacting with customers if they have to meet in person.
Basic city functions will continue, including core Public Safety functions, pickup of garbage, recycling and yard debris, utility repairs and landscaping.
• The city of North Augusta has outlined how it will operate for the next two weeks in response to the novel coronavirus making its way around the world.
The city will restrict access to city facilities and suspend city-hosted sports activities, among other things, but public services, like trash and recycling pickup, will continue as normal.
“We understand the impact and potential hardships these actions will have on our community,” said North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit.
“The decisions were not made lightly and were made to ensure the safety of our citizens and reduce potential exposure. We appreciate the understanding of our citizens during this pandemic emergency.”
The changes to city operations went into effect Monday and are expected to stay in effect until at least Tuesday, March 31.
The release from the city states that essential services and personnel will continue operations “with caution.”
Along with announcing changes to city operations, the announcement includes precautions individuals should take to reduce the risk of becoming ill.
“We encourage all members of our community to follow the personal hygiene suggestions of the CDC,” said Pettit.
The announcement from the city states that access to city facilities will be restricted.
The municipal building will be open, but employees will require appointments for in-person meetings, and city employees are to be contacted through email or phone, the announcement says.
No payments for utilities, permits, business licenses or taxes will be taken in person but will be accepted via the dropbox in the municipal building parking lot.
“Citizens may also make timely payments on the City website, bill pay through their financial institution, or USPS mail,” the announcement states.
Parks in the city will remain open for “non-organized leisure activities,” and playgrounds will be sanitized. The Riverview Park Activities Center and Community Center will be closed. Scheduled tournaments and events at city facilities have been canceled or postponed, and city-hosted sports programs will be suspended.
Municipal court sessions will be canceled through March 31.
Public safety will maintain a 6-foot “safe space” during interviews and take non-emergency reports over the phone. Public Safety will also postpone training exercises and educational events. Substation firehouses will be closed to non-employees and and the Criminal Investigation Division will be closed to pedestrian traffic.