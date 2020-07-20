A resolution suggesting what strategies should be used locally to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus is on the agenda for Aiken County Council’s meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Aiken County Government Center.
The resolution recommends that Aiken County residents “take appropriate steps, including, but not limited to, social distancing, the use of hand sanitizer, the frequent washing of hands, the use of properly worn masks or face coverings, the avoidance of large crowds, staying home when feeling ill and quarantining if one believes they may have been in contact with an infected individual.”
In addition, the resolution recommends that “retail and food service establishments, manufacturers and other service providers take steps appropriate to their specific circumstances to protect their employees and customers.”
Last week, Aiken City Council passed an emergency ordinance requiring face masks or other face coverings to be worn in certain locations within the City of Aiken. It took effect July 17.
“Just from my talking informally with my fellow (County) Council members, I do not see a consensus on making any sort of mandatory ordinance on behavior during the pandemic,” said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker during a telephone interview Monday. “I’m very encouraged to see businesses doing some of their own mandates. We have polled some of the manufacturers and they have done so (required masks), so we think it’s already happening without having to put a mandate on it.
“On top of that,” he continued, “some of our law enforcement representatives see it as an insoluble problem of how to even try to enforce a mandate over a county the size of Rhode Island with the force that we have.”
Even though the resolution is not a mandate, Bunker believes that it will be a significant action on the part of County Council if approved.
The purpose is to emphasize “the range of different things that people should be doing,” he said. “There is such a focus on masks right now that people are tending to forget things like social distancing, hand sanitizing and quarantining.”
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, County Council is scheduled to consider whether to remove from the table an ordinance that would make some changes to how the county deals with animal control issues.
County Council tabled the ordinance on second reading during the panel’s June 16 meeting after a lengthy public hearing during which 16 people spoke.
Four were in favor of the ordinance as written. Twelve expressed concerns, made complaints and/or offered recommendations about how the ordinance could be improved.
Bunker said he expects the ordinance to be removed from the table Tuesday and then to be immediately “retabled.”
Following Tuesday’s meeting, County Council will hold a work session to discuss the proposed changes.
Animal control issues also will be discussed during the 5 p.m. meeting of County Council’s Judicial and Public Safety Committee on Tuesday at the Government Center.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway. County Council will meet in Council Chambers, which is on the Government Center’s third floor.