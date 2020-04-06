Aiken County Council will consider the second reading of an ordinance that deals with the refinancing of a major debt during its 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday night at the Aiken County Government Center.
According to the agenda, the law would authorize “the issuance of general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $31 million to refund a portion of the county’s outstanding general obligation bonds” and also would address other related matters.
The county “originally had a 30-year bond that is paying primarily for the new administration building (Government Center),” said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker. “It was to run from 2012 to 2042, but because we have a fairly significant reduction in interest rates that is driven by the economic downturn from COVID-19, we have the opportunity to refinance this bond at a cheaper interest rate. We are looking at some numbers that would, over the course of between now and 2042, allow us to save somewhere in the neighborhood of $2 million.”
The $37.5-million Government Center opened in 2014.
Three readings are needed for the final approval of an ordinance.
Also on the agenda is a resolution that approves the application process for volunteer fire departments seeking funds to construct an additional station in their coverage area.
There is a $500,000 pot of grant money available from Capital Project Sales Tax IV proceeds.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, public attendance at County Council’s meeting will be limited to people who have a direct interest in a specific item on the agenda.
The meeting can be viewed via Facebook Live at facebook.com/aikencountygov, and there also will be a link at aikencountysc.gov.
County Council will vote on an emergency ordinance that will formalize new procedures for its meetings and those of other county boards and commissions during the coronavirus crisis.
An emergency ordinance requires only one reading for final approval.
If passed, the ordinance would be in effect for 60 days.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.
County Council will meet in Council Chambers, which is on the Government Center’s third floor.