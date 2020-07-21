A fire chief in rural Aiken County called for County Council on Tuesday to quickly find solutions to its ongoing issues involving emergency medical services that include staffing vacancies and pay that many believe is not as competitive as it needs to be.
“We are here tonight to plead with the county to fix the problem now,” New Holland Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dennis Jackson told County Council’s Judicial and Public Safety Committee at the Aiken County Government Center.
“This is not something we can wait on,” he continued. “The lives of the citizens of our county and the thousands of people traveling through our county are hanging in the balance.”
Accompanying Jackson were S.C. Sen. Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, and S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken.
“It’s a problem of life and death, and with COVID-19, it’s even more of a problem than it was before. It continues to grow,” said Setzler, who is the Senate Minority Leader.
County Council has increased salaries for EMS workers 19% during the last fiscal year and the current fiscal year, but the amounts still lag behind what is offered in other South Carolina counties and by private ambulance services.
However, the situation that Aiken County finds itself in is about “a lot more than money,” said Taylor, who encouraged County Council members to “really dig in and listen” to EMS employees about their challenges.
During a work session for all County Council members that followed, County Administrator Clay Killian and County Human Resources Director Eileen Twomey presented a four-phase plan to raise pay further and hire more employees to staff a currently unmanned station and also to staff more ambulances during peak hours for calls.
The total cost would be between $1.1 million and $1.3 million.
Killian also proposed several other initiatives.
Afterward, County Council held its July meeting, and the panel approved a resolution that suggests what strategies should be used locally to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The resolution recommends that Aiken county residents “take appropriate steps, including, but not limited to, social distancing, the use of hand sanitizer, the frequent washing of hands, the use of properly worn masks or face coverings, the avoidance of large crowds, staying home when feeling ill and quarantining if one believes they may have been in contact with an infected individual.”
In addition, the resolution recommends that “retail and food service establishments, manufacturers and other service providers take steps appropriate to their specific circumstances to protect their employees and customers.”
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, County Council voted unanimously to remove from the table the second reading of an ordinance that would make some changes to how the county deals with animal control issues. Then, the panel immediately voted unanimously to retable second reading.
County Council held a work session on the ordinance following its meeting.
In another matter, County Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution to express support for proposed federal legislation that would convey responsibility for the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Aiken County and the cities of Aiken and North Augusta.
All members of County Council were either present at the July meeting or participated by telephone.