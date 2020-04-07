Aiken County has finalized the deal to sell the old County Council building to WTC Investments LLC.
Prior to County Council’s meeting Tuesday, the panel’s chairman, Gary Bunker, said the transaction had been concluded.
Early this year, County Council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that named WTC as the buyer and established a price of $200,000.
WTC is an entity managed by to Tom Wyatt, whose father is local entrepreneur and developer Weldon Wyatt.
The old County Council building is on Richland Avenue West in Aiken near the old Aiken County Hospital. Morgan Street separates the two pieces of property where the structures are located.
WTC had an agreement with the county to purchase the former hospital, which also had served for a while as county government’s headquarters, for $1.1 million, but withdrew from the contract.
That happened in January after County Council gave final approval to the ordinance naming WTC as the purchaser of the old County Council building.
“It’s finally off the books, and we are glad to be able to focus on the larger property (where the old county hospital is located),” Bunker said. “We’re getting some much needed revenue, particularly given the situation right now with the economy.”
He added that County Council has identified “more than one interested party at this point” in its efforts to find another buyer for the old hospital.
During Tuesday’s meeting at the Aiken County Government Center, County Council unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance that deals with the refinancing of a debt related to the construction of the $37.5-million Government Center, which opened on University Parkway in 2014.
County Council voted unanimously to amend the ordinance after a financial adviser recommended pursuing a private placement for the new general obligation bonds that would be issued instead of a public offering.
The adviser said the coronavirus pandemic had disrupted financial markets.
In addition, County Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance that temporarily changes procedures for the panel’s meetings and those conducted by the county’s various boards and commissions.
The revisions are designed to keep people safe during the pandemic.
Members of the public could not attend Tuesday’s County Council’s meeting unless they had a direct interest in a specific item on the agenda.
None were present.
All County Council members, however, participated.
Five were in Council Chambers, and four listened and communicated via telephone.
The panel voted unanimously to remove from the meeting’s agenda a resolution that would have approved the application process for volunteer fire departments seeking Capital Project Sales Tax IV funds to construct an additional fire station in their coverage areas.
An ad hoc advisory committee made up of County Council members and fire department representatives developed the application process.
“A couple of the fire departments had some questions about a couple of the items … and asked us to look at them a little bit further,” County Administrator Clay Killian said.