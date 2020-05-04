Amid the uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Aiken County Council is preparing to begin hammering out the details of the county’s budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
County Administrator Clay Killian will present a draft version of a financial plan that he has prepared with the assistance of his staff during County Council’s 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center.
What the panel hears from Killian “will set the tone for the rest of the discussions,” said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker in a telephone interview Monday. “We definitely have some unknowns going in to the next fiscal year given the revenue impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, but I do not expect a property tax increase.”
If possible, he continued, “I would like to see pay increases across the county’s workforce because we need to stay competitive with the market.”
In early March, Assistant County Administrator Lynn Strom, who also is the county’s chief financial officer, told County Council that the county’s performance financially had been robust up to that point in fiscal year 2019-2020.
She projected that the county would end the fiscal year with a surplus in its General Fund of $3 million or more.
“I’m expecting it to be less,” Bunker said, because that estimate was made before the pandemic hit the Palmetto State’s economy hard.
Killian’s version of the 2020-2021 budget isn’t set in stone. It is only a proposal, so County Council will have the opportunity to amend it.
“It’s like any ordinance going into first reading,” Bunker said. “It is subject to change.”
The 2019-2020 fiscal year ends June 30, and County Council must have a budget for the next fiscal year ready by then.
“I do expect that we’ll be holding weekly work sessions – as we have done in the past -- to examine the General Fund revenues and the General Fund expenditures,” Bunker said. "We’ll also be looking at the county’s other funds, so there is quite a bit of work cut out for Council the next few weeks. May and June is usually our busy time.”
The first reading of the ordinance that will establish the 2020-2021 budget is on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
County Council “will likely pass it tomorrow (Tuesday) just to get it into the queue for amendments and further consideration,” Bunker said. “We will probably have the second reading on May 19, and the we will have the third reading either during the first or second (County Council) meeting in June, depending on how the amendment process goes.”
The county is required by law to have a balanced budget.
Asked if the 2020-2021 budget would be more difficult or less difficult to finalize than those in years past he has dealt with while chairman, Bunker replied: “Every budget contains its own specific issues and idiosyncrasies. I will not make a prediction as to whether or not it will be easier or harder. They are all challenging because there are always more ‘wants’ than there is revenue for. Since we can’t go into debt for operating – or like the federal government print our own money – there are always hard choices to make.”
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.
County Council will meet in Council Chambers, which is on the third floor of the Government Center.