Asked to sum up his proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 in one word, Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian replied, “Tight.”
He presented the financial plan, which was prepared with the assistance of his staff, to County Council during its meeting Tuesday night at the Aiken County Government Center.
Killian’s recommended figure for the General Fund, which provides money for the county’s day-to-day operating expenses, was $71,654,366 for both revenues and expenditures.
That amount is about $1.47 million less than the amended General Fund budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year and represents a 2% decrease in planned spending.
“Overall, personnel costs are up approximately $1.2 million, while operating and capital budgets have been reduced by approximately $600,000 and $2.1 million, respectively,” Killian said.
“The total budget across all funds is $183,172,131,” he added, for 2020-2021.
The county is required by law to have a balanced budget.
“We were working with an uncertain revenue picture as we prepared this financial work plan,” Killian said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has left us with an unclear picture, but we believe most of our major revenues will be relatively stable.”
The 2020-2021 budget draft does not include a property tax increase or any new programs or services.
“We have removed more than $4 million in requests from the various departments in the General Fund and another $1.5 million from all other funds, not because most weren’t needed, but (because we were) simply trying to balance the budget with the available revenue,” Killian said.
Among his recommendations, however, is a 3% across-the-board salary increase for county employees.
“Understanding these are difficult and uncertain times, it has become very apparent that our salaries have become the largest detriment to recruiting and retaining qualified employees,” Killian said. “We also know, and appreciate, that the salary problems have become a top priority of Council, and this proposed increase is in recognition of that. An across-the-board approach is not the preferred method because it does not address the larger issues that some departments have, but our compensation structure needs a comprehensive review when possible to provide guidance to Council for truly resolving this issue.”
Also in Killian’s proposed budget are a custodian position specifically for the Sheriff’s Office, two new positions in the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department for Langley Pond Park, two new positions in the Clerk of Court’s Office and a new position at the Aiken County Historical Museum.
All the positions are full-time except for the one at the Historical Museum.
To help balance the 2020-2021 budget and prevent a property tax increase, Killian recommended using $1,438,168 from the General Fund reserves along with $571,000 from the Mattie C. Hall Fund and $500,000 in a management reserve account.
“While a tax increase was proposed last year (for 2019-2020), Council used some innovative techniques to balance last year’s budget without having to increase taxes,” Killian said. “For purposes of this budget, we have assumed you would prefer to continue that approach for the coming year.
“Use of reserves is a difficult proposition, given the uncertainty of how we will finish the current (fiscal) year,” he continued. “But knowing that many people have had to dip into their personal savings to weather the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems appropriate that the county take the same approach this year rather than placing additional financial burdens on our citizens.”
Following Killian’s presentation, County Council unanimously passed the first reading of the ordinance to establish the 2020-2021 budget.
Three readings are needed for final approval.
County Council will hold a series of budget work sessions that could include discussions about amendments to Killian’s budget draft.
The 2020-2021 fiscal year begins July 1.
“I think this is definitely putting us at a better starting point than we were at last year,” said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker of Killian’s proposed budget. “As you recall for last year’s (2019-2020) budget, we had a millage hike proposed and no increase (in the pay) for county employees. This year, our starting point is no tax increase and a small increase for county employees, so I think this is a much better place for us to start. But as usual, I do want to try to find a little bit more money to shake loose on a few items that we don’t need to do so we can target some more pay towards some of the departments that we’re really short on (as far as employees are concerned because of salaries that aren’t competitive).”
All nine members of County Council participated in Tuesday evening’s meeting in person or via telephone.
In another unanimous vote, County Council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that would change the zoning for nearly 52 acres of property on Medwell Hill Road in New Ellenton from Residential Single-Family Conservation and Urban Development to Agricultural Preservation.
The land is divided into five parcels.
The panel also unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance that would change the zoning for nearly 20 acres of land on Spann Lane and Gregory Road north of Aiken from Industrial to Urban Development.
The property is divided into three parcels and is located between Reynolds Pond Road and Interstate 20.