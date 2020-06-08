Free coronavirus testing will be available in Aiken County later this week and next, Aiken Regional Medical Centers announced Monday.

Aiken Regional and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will on Thursday offer 350 COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru at the old Leavelle McCampbell Middle School campus, 82 Canal St., Graniteville.

Tests will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8:30 a.m. No appointments or referrals are needed, asymptomatic people can get tested and health insurance is not required, the hospital said in a statement.

Another testing site will be set up June 18 – 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m – at the York Street Bi-Lo on Aiken's Northside.

"We are pleased to be able to partner with DHEC and provide free COVID-19 testing to the community," said Jim O'Loughlin, the Aiken Regional CEO. "Our hope is that we can offer a sense of relief to those individuals who choose to participate in the free community testing, and that we will also see a decrease of positives in our community."

The Aiken Standard previously reported the old Leavelle McCampbell campus testing site.

"The safety of our patients, associates and our community continues to be our top priority," O'Loughlin said. "Providing two free community testing sites is another step to defeating COVID-19 in and around Aiken County."

The local testing updates come as health officials on Monday reported 542 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina (a mounting daily record), including four in Aiken County. The countywide total now stands at 212 – lower than what DHEC has said previously.

Eleven new deaths were reported statewide Monday; none were in Aiken County. Nine elderly people died across Berkeley, Chesterfield, Dillon, Greenville, Horry, Orangeburg, Richland and Spartanburg counties. One middle-aged Clarendon County person died and one middle-aged Kershaw County person died.

Hundreds of new cases have been confirmed in the Palmetto State in the past few days. On Sunday, 6,262 people were tested across the state; 8.7% of the tests returned positive.

More than 253,000 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began, DHEC noted.